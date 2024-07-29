Exciting news for BioSteel Sports.

The PGA TOUR Americas announced on Wednesday that BioSteel will be the title sponsor of the BioSteel Championship, the Tour's annual stop in Windsor, which was formerly known as the Windsor Championship held in 2018, 2019, and 2023.



The 2024 BioSteel Championship will be played from August 1 to August 4 at Ambassador Golf Club.



The championship is a 72-hole event where 156 players compete for a $225,000 purse and earn points toward the season-long Fortinet Cup points list.



At the conclusion of the 16-event season, the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2025 season.



Tournament director Adam Wagner says they're thrilled to partner with BioSteel and look forward to continuing to positively impact the Windsor community as they showcase the next generation of PGA TOUR players.



"With the support of an industry leader such as BioSteel, the BioSteel Championship will raise significant funds for charity, showcase our fantastic city, generate economic activity and instill civic pride," he added.



Since being founded in Toronto in 2009, BioSteel has become a leading provider of premium, healthy hydration and sports nutrition designed to support a healthy, active lifestyle.



BioSteel CEO Dan Crosby says this partnership represents a significant step in their mission to provide clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition to athletes and active individuals around the world.



In discussions with Wagner, Crosby says he thought since BioSteel's home is in Windsor now it would make a good partner.



"Given that BioSteel has even a lot of golfers that are involved with the brand, and the brand is trusted by a lot of pro golfers given its foothold in sports and it's certification with NSF that he thought it would be a great fit, and so did the PGA," he said.



Crosby says they're very excited about the partnership, which includes a two-year firm deal and an optional renewal for an additional two years, and they're going to continue doing big things.



"More focus instead of trying to cast such a wide net we're going cast a more focused net, and a responsible net. So that we can grow the brand responsibly and profitably, and the fact that this tournament happens to be in Windsor and I obviously live in Windsor so it's a natural fit."



He says organizers are expecting between 4,000 to 5,000 people to turn out and the tournament next week, and that those people can expect some BioSteel products.



"We're going to be giving out RTDs to everybody who walks through the door, and sample stick packs. We're going to have a bunch of swag for the pro golfers, and if anybody is in the market for some new clubs then definitely come by. We're going to be raffling off a new set of Callaway golf clubs for everybody who walks through the door," he said.



Since the tournament began in 2018, the event has raised over $250,000 for local charities and generated $3 million of economic impact in Windsor.

