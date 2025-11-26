The Windsor owner of a popular hydration and sports drink company says 'he's not surprised' by a new report that shows increased demand in both health-conscious and non-alcoholic drinks in Canada.

Dan Crosby says people are really starting to prioritize their health, and it's a big positive for the industry.

"I know when I started in the industry 15 years ago it was there, but it wasn't even close to where it is now. It's good to see," he says.

Crosby owns and produces BioSteel and Canadian Protein at facilities on Kew Drive in Windsor and Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh, employing around 200 people between the two facilities.

A report from the Conference Board of Canada, which was funded by the Canadian Beverage Association, says households spent $12.5 billion on non-alcoholic beverages in 2024, which was three per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

The Conference Board's research also showed that consumer preferences have been shifting toward beverages with ingredients that carry health benefits, reduced sugar, organic certification, and plant-based components.

Crosby says the whole low-sugar and no-sugar movement is really big right now.

"There's a lot of data that shows you don't need to consume extra sugar in, say for example, a sports drink if you're not actively participating in a sport that may require you to have those extra calories or extra sugar from an energy perspective," he says.

Crosby says with their in-house manufacturing, they try to be innovative in a growing market.

"We're trying to come out with products that people really actually want, what people want to consume on a daily basis. We want to make an impact on people's health and be a part of that movement," he says.

The report estimates the non-alcoholic beverage sector added $5.8 billion to Canada's GDP last year, generating $0.8 in additional GDP for every dollar of output.

It says the industry supported 45,000 direct, indirect, and induced full-time equivalent jobs, as direct employment surpassed 16,000 full-time roles.

With files from the Canadian Press