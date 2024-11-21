U SPORTS, the national brand for university sports in Canada, has announced a three-year agreement with Windsor-based BioSteel.

BioSteel is named the 'Official Hydration Partner' of U SPORTS, and will see BioSteel's sports drinks and hydration products provided directly to U SPORTS athletes and events.

BioSteel CEO Dan Crosby says the company is doubling down on grass roots and university athletics.

"Working with the communities versus how the previous management of the brand was more focused on top down, where we're focused more on ground level and working our way up."

BioSteel has also been named the title sponsor for both the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup hosted by the University of Ottawa, and the 2025 U SPORTS Track and Field Championships hosted by the University of Windsor.

He says it means a lot to him to be able to sponsor Windsor events.

"We're going all in on university sports and athletics, so something that we're really excited about."

Crosby acquired BioSteel last December and says by January 2025, production of the sports drink will take place in Windsor.

"We're bringing BioSteel manufacturing in house, and I'm really excited to have control over the qauility and the manufacturing, and our own in house NSF certification for the brand."

Every year, over 15,500 student-athletes and 700 coaches vie for 23 national championships in 13 different sports.

The partnership will see the BioSteel brand integrated throughout each championship experience, with exclusive branding, product availability, and dedicated on-site activation zones designed to engage fans and enhance athlete performance.