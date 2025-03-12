The Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert in Detroit has been postponed to late fall.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the ‘Piano Man’ said all of his upcoming tour dates, including his March 29 performance at Ford Field, would be rescheduled due to an undisclosed medical condition.

The Detroit concert will now take place November 15, 2025.

The ‘Uptown Girl’ singer says the delay will provide him enough time to recover from a recent surgery and undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

The tour will resume again in a few months, starting back up at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

"While I regret postponing any shows my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," the 75-year-old said.

Anyone who bought a ticket for the March 29 show will automatically be valid for the rescheduled concert in November.

-With files from CTV News