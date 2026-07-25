Billy Bishop Airport expansion plans halted by federal government

CP24’s Sijia Liu has the latest on the federal government’s decision to halt plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport.

Plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto halted by Feds

Plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto halted by Feds CP24’s Sijia Liu has the latest on the federal government’s decision to halt plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport.

Plans to extend Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport have been halted by the federal government, according to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon.

The decision comes after a Transport Canada survey received more than 87,000 responses from residents on the proposed expansion.

In March, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, with support from the Toronto Port Authority, the federally regulated agency that operates the airport

Months later the provincial government passed legislation allowing it to take control of Toronto’s portion of the airport lands to replace the cities powers in a three-party agreement that has governed the airport for decades.

Soon after, Transport Canada launched it’s own consultations to gather feedback on the expansion plans.

The expansion was intended to extend Billy Bishop’s runway to allow jets to take off and land from the waterfront airport.

“At this stage, I can confirm that our focus lies exclusively on the approved safety enhancements, which are currently taking place and are required to maintain safe operations at the airport.” Minister of Transport Steven Mackinnon said in a post to X.

“I want to thank my Toronto caucus colleagues and the Canadians who participated in this consultation process for their vital contributions supporting safe, efficient, and sustainable operations at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Ontario Minister of Transportation responds

In a statement, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria said the province plans to continue expansion efforts at Billy Bishop Airport.

“We look forward to continuing to work to advance the expansion of Billy Bishop Airport,” Sarkaria said.

He said the project would “contribute up to $8.5 billion to Canada’s economy every year, create thousands of jobs, and improve connectivity for millions of travellers and businesses across Ontario, North America and beyond.”

Toronto Port Authority President and CEO RJ Steenstra, left to right, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria and Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy arrive at an event at Billy Bishop Toronto City A... Toronto Port Authority President and CEO RJ Steenstra, left to right, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria and Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy arrive at an event at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Monday March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn)

Chow thanks Carney

In a post to X, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Transportation for “listening to the people of Toronto.”

“Thank you to everyone who spoke out, shared your voice, and stood up for our community.”

“Your relentless advocacy has made a difference. Now that this expansion is not moving forward. Chow also called on the Ford government to ”return the city’s land."

In April, Chow threatened legal action against the Ford government over the plans calling the move “a pure power grab.”

When the plan was first announced, Prime Minister Mark Carney called Premier Doug Ford’s idea a “very interesting vision” with “big possibilities,” But days later Carney said he had not formed an opinion on the airport proposal stating,

“I personally, have not formed an opinion just to be absolutely clear, on the airport in part because those full processes have not been done.”

In 2015, Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberal government rejected proposals to expand the airport.

With files from CTV News/CP24’s Joshua Freeman and the Canadian Press