(Buffalo, NY) -- The Buffalo Bills are firing head coach Sean McDermott.

In a statement, the team said McDermott helped changed the organization's mindset and was instrumental in turning the Bills into a perennial playoff team.

McDermott had been head coach of the Bills since 2017 and made the playoffs every season besides 2018.

He had a record of 98 and 50 with the team.

It comes after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime on Saturday and were eliminated from the playoffs.

— with files from MetroSource