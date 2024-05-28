Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Fame center for his NBA career and one of the biggest stars of basketball broadcasting, has died.

The league announced that Walton died Monday after a prolonged fight with cancer.



He was 71.



Walton was the NBA's MVP in the 1977-78 season, a two-time champion and a member of both the NBA's 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams.



That followed a college career in which he was a two-time champion at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year.

