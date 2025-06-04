A staple of the live music scene for over 30 years in Windsor-Essex has announced plans to retire.

After being formed in 1992, Bigg Wiggle will call it quits at the end of 2025, according to a posting on the band's Facebook page.

The group is known for playing a wide range of music genres at various bars, venues, weddings, and festivals right across the region, along with Bigg Wiggle Fest, which raised close to $150,000 over the years to benefit the local community.

Band member Dave Labute says they've had so many great opportunities to play at a number of festivals and for then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an event in Windsor.

Labute told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that it was a passion for everyone in the band.

"We really tried to connect with our audience in the best way possible," he says. "I think that people saw we were having a good time on stage, but we wanted to play songs that they wanted to hear. We wanted to connect with them, all eras and all genres of music."

Labute says they will hold one last Bigg Wiggle Fest on Sept. 20 at Colchester Harbour.

"We supported Special Olympics, Family Respite, the Mayor's Youth Leadership, FINA, the Rotary, and Miracle Park. It's been a great opportunity for us to give back to the community that's done so much for us," he says.

As for the decision to retire, Labute says the bar industry has changed and there aren't as many places to play given the band's footprint when they perform, which was a factor.

"We were young, our crowd was young, the bar owners were young, and I think we wanted to make sure we were still relevant, and we wanted to make the decision for ourselves instead of having it made for us by the industry," he says.

Bigg Wiggle currently features Mike Cooper, Dave LaBute, Luc Michaud, and John "J.D." Drew.

The band's last performance will be New Year's Eve at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts in Windsor.