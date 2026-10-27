Big shift in Tecumseh as Joe Bachetti ousts longtime mayor

Joe Bachetti has won the mayor’s race in Tecumseh according to unofficial election results, ousting longtime mayor Gary McNamara.

On Monday, voters chose for change in electing the former deputy mayor to the head of council and ending McNamara’s 35 years in municipal office.

McNamara was first elected to council in 1991 before being elected to the deputy mayor’s chair in 1998. It was in 2003 McNamara was first elected as mayor.

Bachetti, also a council veteran with 20 years experience as councillor and 12 years as deputy mayor, campaigned to protect “established single-family neighbourhoods from high density buildings” as the affordable housing crisis became a key flashpoint of the election campaign.