WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's imperiled reelection campaign is hitting new trouble.

Rather than urging him to stay in, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday "it's up to the president to decide" if he should.



Celebrity donor George Clooney said he should not run, and Democratic senators expressed fresh fear about his ability to beat Republican Donald Trump.



Late Wednesday, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch called on Biden to withdraw, becoming the first Senate Democrat to do so.



It all shows how unsettled the questions over Biden's candidacy remain among Democrats, despite Biden's insistence he is staying in the race.



Pelosi has been widely watched for signals of how top Democrats are thinking about Biden's candidacy.

