WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and his team have been on a relentless sprint to convince lawmakers, donors and voters that he is still up for the job since his disastrous debate performance on June 27.

He continues that effort Friday with a trip to Michigan, part of the trio of "blue wall" states that his campaign now says is the clearest path to victory in November.



That strategy is why Biden is redoubling his efforts in the Midwestern states, hitting Detroit nearly one week after he campaigned in Madison, Wisconsin; Philadelphia; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



Friday's trip comes after a lengthy news conference during which Biden batted away questions about his age and fitness to serve.

