WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy.

In an address Wednesday he laid out his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.



Biden insisted "the defense of democracy is more important than any title."



He did not directly call out former President Donald Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to democracy.



"Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said in his 10-minute address from the Oval Office. "And that includes personal ambition."

