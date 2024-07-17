LAS VEGAS - President Joe Biden is courting disenchanted voters key to his reelection chances.

He'll be meeting with members of a Latino civil rights organization in the battleground state of Nevada on Wednesday.



And at the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas, he will announce that beginning Aug. 19, certain U.S. citizens' spouses without legal status can begin applying for permanent residency and eventually citizenship without having to first depart the country.



The program could affect upwards of half a million immigrants.



The president's visit with Latino activists comes as Republicans are hosting their national convention in Milwaukee.

