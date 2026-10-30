Bidding process begins for largest phase of Fancsy Family Hospital

Two teams are being invited to submit proposals to design and build the largest phase of the new Fancsy Family Hospital.

Windsor Regional Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario say the two prequalified teams have until mid-2027 to submit their plans, with the winning team expected to be announced in late 2027.

The two teams include EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) and Windsor Health Infrastructure Partners (WHIP).

The construction of this phase includes the emergency department and helipad, a trauma centre, a cancer centre, surgical services, critical care, cardiac catheterization lab, and women’s and children’s services.

It will also include public spaces such as food services, retail, spiritual care, and a dedicated Indigenous healing space.

Construction on the first phase began earlier this year, which includes the education and administration centre, and parking garage. EllisDon was selected as the construction manager for Phase 1.

Procurement for the third phase, an inpatient tower connected to the main hospital block, is expected to begin next year.