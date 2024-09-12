A weapons complaint in Chatham has led to the arrest of a man.

Chatham-Kent police responded just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to Partridge Crescent where a man, who was allegedly riding a bicycle, was involved in an altercation with a pedestrian, yelling and brandishing a knife.



The man was located in the area and was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and opioids.



A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

