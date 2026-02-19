Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged bicycle theft.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video taking a bike from an apartment building in the 1100 block of McDougall Avenue before leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 40 to 50 years old, with brown hair and a heavy build.

At the time of the offence, she wore a blue winter coat, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding residents to secure their bikes with a sturdy lock, and to register them with Windsor Police.

Bicycle registration helps officers return stolen property to its rightful owner.