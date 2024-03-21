LOS ANGELES - Beyonce will appear at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the show's innovator award.

Beyonce will take the stage at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honor during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.



She's being recognized for her pioneering career: for decades of creative risks and influencing pop culture on a mass scale, to last year's groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour.



She'll receive the honor just days after she releases her highly anticipated eighth studio album, "Act ll: Cowboy Carter."



In addition, she received five iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, including R&B artist of the year, R&B song of the year, favorite tour style, best fan army and favorite on screen.

