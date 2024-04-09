NEW YORK - Beyonce has made history once again.

Her latest album, the epic "Act ll: Cowboy Carter," hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since ITS 1964 inception.



The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, "Cowboy Carter" totaled 407,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. since its March 29 release.



As a Black woman reclaiming country music, she stands in opposition to stereotypical associations of the genre with whiteness.



In February, "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart.

