MATAGORDA, Texas - The National Weather Service says Beryl has made landfall on the middle Texas coast near Matagorda with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds.

The storm's center hit land as a Category 1 hurricane around 4 a.m. about 85 miles southwest of Houston with top sustained winds of 80 mph while moving north at 12 mph.



Beryl strengthened and become a hurricane again late Sunday.



The storm had weakened after leaving a path of deadly destruction through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.



Officials say the storm could cause power outages and flooding and are worried not enough residents and beach vacationers are heeding warnings to leave.

