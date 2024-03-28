ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2024 Major League Baseball season this afternoon with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto's Jose Berrios starts on the mound against Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin in St. Petersburg, Fla., as the Blue Jays look to fulfil their potential this season.



The Blue Jays went 89-73 last year before being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round, scoring just one run in two games.



Despite the offensively loaded roster's shortcomings, Toronto is running it back with much of the same core and hoping the bats return to form.



The Blue Jays play four games in St. Petersburg, three games at Houston and three games at the New York Yankees to start the season.



Toronto's home opener is April 8th against Seattle.

