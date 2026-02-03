Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been named to Canada's men's hockey team for the Milan Cortina Olympics in place of injured Tampa Bay Lightning centre Anthony Cirelli.

Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the change Tuesday.

Cirelli was injured Sunday in Lightning's 6-5 shootout win over Boston in an outdoor game in Tampa, Fla., when he was hit by Bruins forward Mark Kastelic.

Cirelli has 15 goals and 20 assists in 49 games with the Lighting with a defensive rating of plus-30.

Bennett, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2025, played for Canada last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off international tournament.

He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 55 games this season.

Canada plays its first game of the 2026 Olympic tournament Feb. 12 against Czechia.