Beloved Windsor auto dealer Gus Revenberg has passed away .

Revenberg died on Sept. 15, 2025 at the age of 77.

He founded Gus Revenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC in 1987, and opened a second dealership in 2009.

Revenberg loved to work every day at his dealerships and will be greatly missed by all his employees and everyone that knew him.

His family said he loved to fish and spend time with his horses in the barn.

Revenberg was a kind and humble man who preferred to remain anonymous in all of his good deeds — which were many.

Revenberg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gaynia Revenberg, and siblings Tony Revenberg, Lidwena Vuicic, Gemma Vandenberg, Aggie Zivanov, Mariette Russel, Jacinta Collins, Lucy Brown, Bernadette Revenberg, Theresa Stiers, and Jerry Revenberg.

A visitation will be held on Friday Sept. 19 at Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home and Chapel, 1525 Highway #3, Old Castle, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m.