‘Premeditated and targeted’: New details revealed about Belleville synagogue shooting

The shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., was a “premeditated and targeted” attack on the Jewish community, the police chief says.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd provided an update on the Sept. 20 shooting on Thursday and revealed that based on the evidence gathered so far, investigators determined that the incident was a hate-motivated crime.

“This was a deliberate attack directed at members of the Jewish community during one of the holiest observances of the year,” Rodd said.

During the news conference, police played a short video of the shooting outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue.

In the footage, as gunshots ring out, the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Sean Ward, is heard saying to Smith, “You are going to die for the Jews?”

“The suspect had the means, the motive, and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue. The loss of life and irreversible damage that could have rippled through our community for generations cannot be overstated,” Rodd said.

During the news conference, police played a short video of the shooting outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue. During the news conference, police played a short video of the shooting outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue.

More details into gunfight

Ward, a former Canadian Forces soldier who was released from the military in 2022, was armed with a shotgun and opened fire at Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the synagogue shortly after arriving in the area in a truck.

Rodd said Smith was hit by gunfire while he was inside his cruiser.

“Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, within moments of encountering the armed suspect, Constable Smith exited his vehicle and engaged the attacker. He was shot multiple times and stayed engaged,” Rodd said.

Another officer, Const. Mike McCurdy, arrived nearly three minutes into the exchange and joined the gunfight, the chief said.

“Together Constables Smith and McCurdy confronted the active attacker and prevented what would have become an unimaginable tragedy. Their actions represent the very definition of courageous policing. Because of their selfless commitment to duty, an extreme incident in an inactive attacker was stopped before innocent lives were lost,” Rodd said.

Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body and is facing a long recovery ahead.

“He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries related to serious head trauma. While his recovery will be lengthy and challenging, he is making progress every day,” the chief said, noting that Smith also sustained fractures and had shrapnel wounds.

Ward suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd provided an update on the Sept. 20 shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd provided an update on the Sept. 20 shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

What police know about shooter

During the news conference, the police chief revealed that Ward had gasoline in his truck and was armed with other weapons “and the means to carry on a gun battle for a long time.”

When asked if there was a manifesto from Ward discovered during their search of his residence, Rodd would not disclose further what their investigation had found so far.

“There was evidence that has been discovered that will corroborate the intent in more detail, and it’s too early for us to provide that,” the chief said.

Rodd noted that Ward was not known to police.

He also revealed that before the shooting, Ward conducted a reconnaissance at the synagogue while Smith was present.

Insp. Christine Belair of the RCMP’s Integrated National Enforcement Team would not say whether Ward was radicalized while he was in the military.

She said during the news conference that her team is assisting Belleville police.

“At this point, we’re just reviewing and examining the evidence and will be determining whether it falls within the national security mandate,” Belair said.

The chief pointed out that the deployment of an officer outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue was because of the police’s relationship with the Jewish community.

belleville Police stand in front of the Son of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario Ontario on Monday Sept. 21, 2026. A man armed with a shotgun allegedly opened fire at a police officer stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night, triggering a shootout that left him and the officer seriously injured, Ontario's police watchdog said Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian MacAlpine (Ian MacAlpine/The Canadain Press)

It was not, Rodd said, a response to the arrest of a person who threatened to shoot a synagogue in Durham Region days prior.

“It was Sunday night, High Holidays. We weren’t reacting to that at all. We were just the right place at the right time,” Rodd said.

Durham Regional Police released a statement on Thursday saying they were deeply concerned about the rise in hate-related cases, including two incidents from this week.

“While we cannot always share details of active investigations, our commitment remains unwavering: to protect the safety and well-being of all residents and to hold those responsible for criminal acts accountable,” Durham police Chief Peter Moreira said.

The Toronto Police Service also issued a statement that said it remains vigilant and will maintain high visibility and patrols around synagogues, schools, and other places of worship.

“While there is no known threat to Toronto at this time, hate and violent extremism are concerns across Canada. We will continue to work with our policing and government partners to proactively identify and address threats of violent extremism,” TPS said.

York Regional Police, meanwhile, denounced all acts of hate and antisemitism and also said there was no immediate threat in the region.

“We understand incidents that occur outside of our region can be troubling and distressing to our community members,” said YRP Chief Paulo Da Silva.

He noted that there are increased proactive patrols deployed at synagogues, community centres, and schools.

Group calls for police protection at all synagogues

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner condemned the shooting and said during the news conference that “a line of decency” had been crossed.

“We have to suffocate hate. We have to suffocate anti-Semitism. We have to understand that an attack on one is an attack on all,” Kerzner said.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner speaks about the shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner speaks about the shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

“I’m calling on everybody in our country and in our province and right here in Belleville to come forward and to say hate has no place, and we will stand up against it.”

Speaking at a run at the Ontario Police Memorial in Toronto earlier on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said he has reached out to the doctor and medical team that saved Smith’s life.

“Our prayers are with Jeff and his family,” Ford said.

Jewish Federations of Canada CEO Steven Shulman said the actions of the two police officers prevented a massacre.

He called them heroes for protecting the lives of those inside the synagogue.

“Without that, we would’ve had a massacre, likely. That can’t be in Canada,” Shulman said in an interview with CP24 after the news conference.

With increasing threats against the Jewish community, Shulman urged governments to ensure better safety measures are in place and enforce the law to combat hate crimes.

‘We would’ve had a massacre’: Jewish Federations of Canada president on Belleville attack CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman speaks to Jewish Federations of Canada President Steven Shulman about the Belleville police response to the shooting.

In a statement, Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith thanked law enforcement for preventing further tragedy.

“During Yom Kippur, the holiest date on the Jewish calendar, it is believed there was an attempted mass-killing of Jews praying at the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville. It is only thanks to the brave efforts of law enforcement that the shooting did not result in further tragedy,” the statement read.

“For months, B’nai Brith has warned that the situation facing Canada’s Jewish community has deteriorated. Since May, we have released multiple, unprecedented reports highlighting the rapid acceleration of violent antisemitic incidents,” the statement read.

The group is calling for changes to the law to allow synagogues to hire armed, qualified security guards.

“Congregants at the Sons of Jacob synagogue were fortunate to have a trained, armed policeman guarding their doors. Most Jewish institutions in Canada do not have this comfort,” the statement continued, adding that the government must allocate funding for law enforcement to “ensure a sufficient police presence at every Jewish institution in Canada.”

“The burden of providing police protection to Jewish institutions should not fall on the communities themselves. It is a basic function of government to protect its citizens.”