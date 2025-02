A popular summertime event in Belle River is coming to an end.

The Belle River on the Lake BIA has announced they will no longer be hosting the annual Sunsplash Festival.

The event has been a staple in the Lakeshore community for 27-years.

In a social media post, the Business Improvement Association says the event brought people together to enjoy music, entertainment and camaraderie.

The 2025 BIA lineup includes a number of Stroll the Street festivities throughout the year and other events.