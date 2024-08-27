A member of the Windsor Spitfires has raised $24,000 to support research in the fight against cancer.

Carson Woodall is behind the clothing brand, Woody's Hoodies.

For every item sold, 24 percent of the sales are donated in support of cancer research.

Through a collaboration with the Windsor Spitfires and Play for a Cure, Woodall has announced that he's surpassed a fundraising goal of $24,000, with all the money raised since launching the brand on Match 17, 2024.

"I really never thought it could be like this. I would have been happy if Woody's Hoodies could have made a $5,000 donation," says Woodall.

The 18-year-old defenseman from Belle River came up with the idea for the brand during the COVID-19 pandemic in honour of his two nanas, one who passed away from breast cancer and the other who battled ovarian cancer.

Woodall says they do everything online.

"It comes within two or three days, and I deliver most of them. If you order a hoodie, look out for me at your door in the next few days," he says.

The Play for a Cure Pro-Am offers a one-of-a-kind experience for hockey fans to share the ice with the very NHL stars they admired as they grew up.

The mission of the annual event is to generate funds that will contribute to cancer research endeavors in the Windsor-Essex region.