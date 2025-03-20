Stay off the soccer fields.

That's the message from Belle River Soccer.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Belle River Soccer President Rod Demars says he recently saw e-bikes and dirt bikes on the fields.

"That actually happens every year, right around this time," says Demars. "They're soft right now, we're trying to protect them."

Demars says the recent incidents did not cause any damage to the fields but the the soccer club has posted on Facebook, saying soccer fields are not meant for dirt bikes and the soccer fields are never the right place for dirt biking.

He says two-years ago a truck got on the fields through the winter and caused some damage.

Demars says the soccer club is trying to protect the fields.

"The other day I saw e-bikes on our fields," says Demars. "So I was just coming out of the Atlas Tube and I tried to get out to let them kids know, you got to stay off the field. The e-bikes are not as heavy as the dirt bikes which I've seen as well but they do rip up the grass just as easy."

He says Belle River Soccer maintains the fields.

Demars says they maintain 21-acres.

"We cut the grass, we aerate, we roll, we fertilize," says Demars. "We got 12 or 13 volunteers, we're stretched out already so when things like this happen and thankfully the other day, there was no damage but it can happen."

He says the soccer season in Lakeshore starts in early May.

Demars says last year, Belle River Soccer was just shy of 1,300 members.