A Belle River man is the region's newest multi-millionaire.

David MacDonald has won $5 million, the top prize in the Instant Mega game.

MacDonald said he went to the store and picked out this ticket from the display.

"I played it while I was still at the store," he said. "When I realized I'd won, I felt a little overwhelmed and started shaking. I was in disbelief and had to scan my ticket twice, just to be sure it was real!"

The store clerk gave him some water and offered him a seat. "In that moment, my legs felt like jelly!" MacDonald said. "I was completely shocked, and my heart was racing. I just kept thinking to myself, 'This can't be true!'"

He plans to share his winnings with his wife to give her an early retirement, take care of his mom, and help his kids.

"It's crazy! Knowing I walked into the store to buy a cigar and left with $5 million-it blows my mind," said MacDonald. "I'll take this opportunity to enjoy a bucket list trip I've always wanted to take-a tour of England, Scotland, and Ireland!"

The winning ticket was purchased at M & R Country Store on County Road 42 in Windsor.