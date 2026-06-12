Belle River beach closed because of bacteria

Belle River Beach in Lakeshore. May 25, 2024.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has released its weekly beach testing results.

Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is closed because E. Coli counts are over 1,000.

Since WECHU started its seasonal water testing two-weeks ago, swimming has not been recommended at the beach in Belle River because of high bacteria counts.

Swimming is also not recommended at Seacliff Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Colchester Beach because of elevated bacteria levels.

All other beaches, including Cedar, Cedar Island and Holiday, are open.