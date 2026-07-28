Bell rolling out new tool to detect and flag spoofed phone calls using AI

Bell signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bell signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MONTREAL — Bell Canada is launching an artificial intelligence-powered feature that it says can identify and flag spoofed phone calls.

The telecommunications company says the tool will help protect customers against fraud involving caller ID spoofing, a tactic used by scammers to impersonate organizations, local businesses or personal contacts.

Steve Karan, Bell’s vice-president of wireless products and logistics, says this adds “another powerful layer of protection” to keep Canadians safe as phone fraud grows more sophisticated.

It builds on Bell’s suspicious call detection feature launched last year, which uses artificial intelligence analytics to monitor incoming calls in real time and alert customers to potential spam or fraud.

Since that feature was launched, Bell says it has analyzed more than 4.4 billion calls and blocked or labelled more than 540 million suspicious or fraudulent calls.

The carrier is rolling out the new spoofing-detection capability automatically to customers using any iOS and Android phones across Bell, Virgin Plus, Lucky Mobile, PC Mobile, No Name and Maxi mobile services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.

CTV News, BNN Bloomberg and CP24 are owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.