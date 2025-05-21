A widespread internet outage has left some Bell customers without service on Wednesday morning.

Bell Canada confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that some customers across Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an internet service disruption.

The company says it is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

It is so far unclear when customers should expect service to resume.

A Bell spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, the CRTC directed all service providers to notify the regulator within two hours of when they become aware of a major outage.