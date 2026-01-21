Bell Let's Talk.. about where to get help in Windsor-Essex.

Wednesday Jan. 21, 2026, is Bell Let's Talk Day and there are several agencies and social services available in our area, to help people of all ages with mental health illnesses or concerns.

Need help now?

Call 519-973-4435 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to speak with a mental health professional at the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre (MHAUCC).

It is meant for anyone over the age of 16 who can’t safely wait for supports in the community.

MHAUCC also operates a 24/7 walk-in clinic beside the emergency department of Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette campus.

You can also dial 9-8-8 to access help through Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline.

Need help coping?

Adults

Family Services Windsor-Essex operates a walk-in counselling clinic at 1770 Langlois Avenue.

For the rest of the week, they are expanding their services as follows:

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Next week, their regular hours will be:

Tuesdays from 12pm-8pm

Fridays from 9am-5pm

You can also call for a session over the phone by calling 519-966-5010 .

Youth

WEConnectKids connects residents up to age 18 with the supports they need.

It’s located inside The George Albert Huot Building at the Regional Children’s Centre on the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare campus.

The address is 3901 Connaught Street where staff take appointments as follows:

· Monday - Thursday, 8 am - 6:30 pm (last appointment time)

· Friday 8 am - 3:00 pm (last appointment time)

Need long-term strategies?

Windsor-Essex Community Health Care offers counselling services for people (or their families) over age 12 for “mild to moderate” mental health concerns.

Call 519-962-2284 to start an intake.

https://wechc.org/mental-health-care/counselling/

--

Family Services Windsor-Essex offers both private and group counselling.

Residents can either call 519-966-5010 or book an appointment online.

https://fswe.ca/programs-2/counselling/

--

The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association offers a wide range of mental health supports, including bereavement programs.

Call 519-257-5111 Ext. 72621 or go online to fill out a referral form.

https://windsoressex.cmha.ca/programs-services/

--

The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) operates a primary care clinic in Windsor at 1405 Tecumseh Road West, Unit 2.

It is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They will also help over the phone by calling 519-916-1755 .

https://www.soahac.on.ca/services/mental-health-addiction-services

--

TransWellness is located inside Family Services on Langlois, offering peer support and counselling.

They are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or you can apply for help online.

https://www.transwellness.ca/individual-services

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske