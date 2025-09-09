TORONTO — Bell Canada is launching Bell Cyber, a new brand under its growing tech services umbrella which will offer AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

The company made the announcement Tuesday at its inaugural Bell Cybersecurity Summit in Toronto, which is set to hear from Bell Cyber's new leadership, government officials and other industry stakeholders.

It says Bell Cyber unifies all of the company's cybersecurity capabilities under a single brand and complements its other recent tech announcements, such as the launch of Bell AI Fabric and tech services brand Ateko.

The Montreal-based telecom company says Bell Cyber will offer next generation security-as-a-service by combining its internal security platforms and telco infrastructure with real-time threat detection and security operations capabilities.

It says the technology uses AI and automation to proactively detect and contain threats in under five minutes.

John Watson, group president of Bell Business Markets, AI and Ateko, calls it "an investment in the security of our customers and our country, strengthening our ability to protect enterprises and institutions in an increasingly complex threat landscape."