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Bell Canada says customer data was compromised in a cyberattack last week.

In an email to customers on Monday morning, the company said an unknown party gained unauthorized access to an internal Bell system last Tuesday that included certain customer personal information.

Bell spokesperson Ellen Murphy said the “agentic threat actor” obtained personal information about residential and business customers with Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell MTS, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile.

The data affected may have included names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers, product information and the date and amount of customers’ last payments.

“We can confirm that no highly sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers or banking information was accessed in the incident,” said Murphy in an emailed statement.

“Upon learning of the breach, we immediately contained the incident and removed the threat actor. There has been no impact to customer services. We are reaching out to impacted residential and business customers directly and have set up a web page where we will be providing updates on key developments.”

Bell told customers it continues to monitor all systems closely. It has also contacted the RCMP’s cybercrime unit to investigate and plans to inform other regulatory authorities in order to meet requirements.

“We have also shared indicators of compromise and hunting elements identified in this incident with enterprise customers and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security for the benefit of the information security programs of other Canadian organizations,” Murphy said.

Bell is encouraging customers to take steps to protect their personal information, including by being cautious of unsolicited requests by others posing as Bell that ask for personal information, as well as avoiding clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails and text messages.

Bell statement:

Two separate and unrelated cyber incidents occurred last week. One impacted Bell residential and business customers, inclusive of Bell MTS customers who may have Internet or wireless service with us. A second, concurrent cyber incident impacted the third-party provider that administers our Bell MTS email service. The third-party provider does not have ties into the rest of Bell’s systems.

Bell cybersecurity incident

On November 17, an agentic threat actor accessed some Bell internal systems and obtained some personal information about our residential and business customers. We can confirm that no highly-sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers or banking information was accessed in the incident. Upon learning of the breach, we immediately contained the incident and removed the threat actor. There has been no impact to customer services. We are reaching out to impacted residential and business customers directly and have set up a web site where we will be providing updates on key developments (bell.ca/cybernotice).

We have also shared indicators of compromise and hunting elements identified in this incident with enterprise customers and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), for the benefit of the information security programs of other Canadian organizations. We are pursuing our investigation and have engaged the RCMP’s cyber crime unit. We will advise other regulatory authorities in accordance with applicable requirements.

Bell MTS email incident

Separately, our third-party provider supporting Bell MTS residential and small business email services has confirmed with Bell that it has experienced a cyberattack this past week that resulted in customer account lockouts and password resets. They have also determined that the threat actor may have gained unauthorized access to some email accounts.

As our investigation continues with our third-party provider, we will follow up directly with any customers whose data may have been impacted. The incident has been remediated and access to online password reset has now been re-enabled for all customers.

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Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

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