Ethan Belchetz scored two goals, including the game-winner, as the Spitfires knocked off the Sarnia Sting 6-4 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Jack Nesbitt had a goal and an assist in the Thursday night win, while captain Liam Greentree had two assists.

With the win, the Spitfires have moved into a first-place tie with Flint atop the OHL West Division with 75 points.

Windsor is back in action Saturday night against the Spirit as they play at the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw, Michigan.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting at 6:50 p.m.