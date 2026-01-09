Ethan Belchetz scored three times, and Nathan Villeneuve had two goals in his Spitfires' debut as Windsor routed Erie 9-1 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Ethan Belchetz fires home a wicked wrister for his 23rd of the season and the @SpitsHockey second of the game!@FloHockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/8yF2WN1jUu — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 9, 2026

Jack Nesbitt had a goal and two assists as the Spits won their sixth straight game.

Windsor has moved back into first place in the OHL West Division and will head to Michigan Saturday night to face division rival Saginaw.