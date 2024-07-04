Another addition to the Windsor Spitfires' roster for the coming season.

The 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft was held on Wednesday, and with the 3rd overall pick the Spitfires drafted 2006-born Belarusian forward Ilya Protas.



Protas stands at 6'4 and spent the 2022-23 season with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, where he recorded 51 points (14-37-51) in 61 games.



He was also just drafted by the Washington Capitals 75th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.



That was just three spots after his now teammate AJ Spellacy, who was taken 72nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.



Protas has also suited up for Team Belarus, in 2022-23 he played for both the U17 and U18 teams appearing in 39 games and collecting43 points.



Ahead of the 2024-2025 regular season, the Spitfires will kick off pre-season action at the WFCU Centre against the Sarnia Sting on September 6.

