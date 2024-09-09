"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" drummed up $110 million in its premiere weekend, becoming the second biggest September opening of all time.

The sequel to the 1988 classic reunites Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder as they reprise their roles and welcomes newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux to the cast.



The electric opening weekend kicks off the fall movie season with a bang after a sleepy Labor Day weekend and a relatively slow August that saw newcomer movies struggle as holdovers ruled the box office.

