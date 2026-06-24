Bedroom makeover supports Windsor teen ahead of major surgery

Fourteen-year-old Nicholas Toniolo is this year’s recipient of the Urban Angel bedroom makeover from Urbanhome Interior Design. June 23, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

A Windsor teen preparing for major spinal surgery now has a space designed with his recovery in mind.

Fourteen-year-old Nicholas Toniolo is this year’s recipient of the Urban Angel bedroom makeover from Urbanhome Interior Design.

The program transforms a bedroom each year for a young person facing significant challenges, using donations from local businesses and trades.

Nicholas, who was born with severe scoliosis, says being chosen means a lot to him.

“It makes me feel happy and that I’m grateful to be selected in this process, and that it might really help me through my surgeries and help me feel more welcome in my room. More able to do stuff in my life,” he said.

Nicholas described how significant the diagnosis has been growing up.

“I was born with scoliosis to a very big degree, which makes my life a lot harder to be like all the other kids, and it’s okay now that I’m getting my surgery, which is going to help a lot,” he said.

The makeover was revealed Tuesday.

Nicholas says in his spare time he enjoys watching TV and playing video games.

He says the new space will help him stay comfortable and more independent during his recovery.

“I’m going to be more able to do stuff, for example, having a TV. I don’t have to be out in the front room to do anything or even the bed being lower. I don’t have to climb up or be taller to go up there, which would really help me,” he said.

am800-news-bedroom-reveal-UrbanAngel2-June2026 Urban Angel bedroom makeover reveal for fourteen-year-old Nicholas Toniolo. June 23, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

The Urban Angel program ran for several years before pausing during the pandemic, and has now returned as an annual project with nominations expected to grow.

Founder Jodi Mason says the goal is to build a space that supports both healing and everyday life.

“Just creating a place for them to find peace, enjoy, and relax, and have a place in their own to feel safe and secure in,” said Mason.

She says Nicholas’ room was designed to meet his needs now and into the future.

“We wanted to make a space that he would be comfortable during his recovery, but, also a space that would have some longevity for him because he starting high school,” Mason said.

“As a young adult, we wanted a space that he could feel like was his own hangout pad, and he could have his friends over and have his own safe place in a more mature setting.”

Mason says recipients are nominated and in this case, Nicholas was nominated by his aunt Stephanie.

“We sit down and go through a very difficult process of reading all the nominations, which creates a lot of tears, and it’s a very difficult process, but, we look at the whole life circumstances of the child,” she said.

“Of course, every child deserves to have the bedroom makeover, which is why it’s so difficult for us.”

am800-news-bedroom-reveal-UrbanAngel3-June2026 From L TO R: Jennifer Lotz, general manager and marketing Director, Erin Groulx, Interior Design Assistant, Helen Toniolo, Nicholas' mother, Nicholas Toniolo, Stephanie, Nicholas' aunt, and Jodi Mason, founder of Urban Angel and owner and principal designer of Urbanhome Interior Design. June 23, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Urban Angel was made possible by local businesses and partners including Tepperman’s, Canadian Tire, Closet Concepts, and others who donated time, materials, and furnishings to bring the bedroom makeover together.

Mason says they’re hoping to bring more awareness to Urban Angel ahead of nominations opening in the fall.