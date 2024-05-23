The 2024 beach water quality testing program has been launched by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at eight local beaches.

On Wednesday, May 15, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors as a part of pre-season assessments from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.



Routine weekly beach sampling will take place weekly on Wednesdays until end of August, starting on May 22.



The test results will be posted on the Health Unit’s website during the summer. Water samples are sent for analysis of E. coli bacteria count analysis.



This season’s first sampling results are posted on on the health unit's websites, which show all beaches open following the pre-season assessments.



Victoria Peczulis, Manager of the Environmental Health Department with WECHU, says things are looking good so far.



"The parameters we're looking at for the pre-season assessments are outlined by the Ministry guidelines as well. We take into consideration any type of wildlife or bathers using the public beaches as well as any other water activities occurring. Boaters, kayakers, any type of activity occurring on the lakes," she said.



Peczulis says with any type of water, particularly surface water, there is potential for bacterial growth and the test results essentially identify the levels of E. coli bacterial counts.



"With any type of contaminated water there is that potential if you come into contact with it or happen to drink it by mistake to develop either skin irritation, ear, eye, nose or mouth irritation as well. And possibly gastro intestinal symptoms like upset stomach, nausea, or even diarrhea."



She says they also have some key messages outside of beach sampling for people to keep in mind.



"If you're going into the water and you can't see your feet under water while you're standing in waist-deep water, it may not be the best idea to go swimming on those types of days. Same as if it's really rough water, if you're seeing any possible blooms where the beach water looks cloudy or green, and of course if there's any cloudiness throughout it," she said.



Peczulis says public beaches have to post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria.



The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

