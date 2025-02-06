MONTREAL — BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue edged lower.

The parent company of Bell Canada says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to $461 million or 51 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $382 million or 42 cents per share in the last three months of 2023.

Operating revenue totalled $6.42 billion, down from $6.47 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 79 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.