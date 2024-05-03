SURREY, B.C. - Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul says in addition to the murder case, there are separate investigations looking into possible connections to the Government of India.

Nijjar was shot and killed last June as he left the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons in September that there was credible intelligence linking the killing to the Indian government, touching off a diplomatic row that resulted in India suspending the issuing of visas to Canadians for two months.

More coming.