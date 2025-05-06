OTTAWA — B.C. MP Don Davies will be the interim leader for the New Democratic Party of Canada, chosen by the party's national council Monday evening.

Former leader Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation after he lost his own Burnaby Central seat in the April 28 election.

Davies led the NDP negotiations with the Liberal government to advance dental care and pharmacare legislation while serving as health critic in the last session of Parliament.

The NDP caucus met twice last week to talk about the party's leadership situation, which helped inform the national council's decision Monday.

The NDP lost official party status last week when it was reduced to seven seats in the House of Commons.

A party official told The Canadian Press that the rules and timing for a leadership contest will be determined at a later date.