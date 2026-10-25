B.C. Conservatives win majority. Eby resigns as NDP leader. RECAP.

David Eby’s snap election gamble has handed the B.C. Conservative Party a majority government, CTV News declared first Saturday night.
Interim leader Lorne Doerkson’s party was leading or elected in 62 of the province’s 93 ridings when he gave his victory speech to a roaring crowd.
“We are going to super-charge British Columbia,” he said.
Doerkson will lead B.C.’s first Conservative government in nearly 100 years—while Eby announced he would step down as B.C. NDP leader.
Here’s a recap of Saturday’s historic election.
Key details
- B.C. Conservatives win majority, CTV News declares
- David Eby stepping down as NDP leader
- Live election results can be found here
- First B.C. Conservative government in nearly a century
- Interim party leader will now be premier
Live interactive election results are here
Election special
You can rewatch the full special below.
‘We’ll be back,’ says Adrian Dix
Danielle Smith congratulates Doerkseon
Congratulations to Lorne Doerksen @LDoerkson on becoming the next Premier of British Columbia.— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 25, 2026
Alberta and British Columbia share strong economic ties and common interests, from trade and energy to transportation and economic growth. I look forward to working with Premier… pic.twitter.com/Er7oRDuzoT
‘I’m scared,’ Lowan says of Conservative victory
What did the Conservatives promise?
Eby retains Vancouver seat
Doerkson gives impassioned victory speech
Green Leader Emily Lowan elected
Lowan became leader of the Greens after succeeding Sonia Furstenau last fall.
Eby resigns as NDP leader
Congratulations to @LDoerkson on becoming B.C.’s next premier. Serving this province has been the honour of a lifetime. I am so proud of the progress we've made and everything we've done together to make B.C. a stronger, fairer, more caring place. Thank you, British Columbia.— David Eby (@Dave_Eby) October 25, 2026
Sturko loses seat
Eby fights to keep Vancouver seat
Carney offers congratulations
Congratulations, @LDoerkson, on your election victory.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 25, 2026
I look forward to working with you as Premier to get more homes built, unleash our full potential as an energy superpower, and build a stronger British Columbia and a stronger Canada for all.
Thank you, Premier @Dave_Eby,…
OneBC’s Dallas Brodie loses seat
New government, some familiar faces
It remains to be seen if Eby’s gamble has lost him his seat.
‘Worst political blunder,’ Clark says
CTV News projects Conservative majority
CentreBC leader praises ‘absolute banger of a campaign’
Clark on wrangling ‘kooky’ coalition
Conservative Leader Doerkson re-elected
The riding is considered a safe Conservative seat.
Eby watches results come in
'Much better place': Rustad
Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad spoke to CTV News ahead of the polls closing, saying he’ll be “thrilled” if the party he revived forms government for the first time in nearly a century.
Rustad said he thinks Eby’s snap election call ultimately united the right.
“I was thrilled to see that as the end result, even though we had to go through that kind of turmoil. We're in a much better place here tonight. I think we're in a much better place going forward,” Rustad said.
Rustad is not seeking re-election. He was ousted as party leader in 2025 and then kicked out of caucus under the tumultuous tenure of leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
He was welcomed back after Doerkson became interim leader.
“That was a very challenging time, and it was very emotional time for me. And it did actually take quite a toll in terms of going through that process,” Rustad said.
“But, you know, we're on the verge of maybe making history here tonight.”
Polls closed
Brodie's challenger 'cautiously optimistic'
‘Nobody mentioned Trump’
A year ago, homelessness and housing topped the list of concerns among B.C. voters, followed by the economy, health care, the environment and public safety, according to a Research Co. survey.
In a follow-up survey this month, the polling firm found the economy had moved into first place, with housing and homelessness dropping to second.
Health care ranked third, followed by crime and public safety, then government accountability — an issue that crops up with electors when there are concerns about the incumbent government.
“This has become a referendum on economic management,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco.
Two issues notably absent from the list, Canseco said, were the environment and Trump.
“We spoke to 802 people, nobody mentioned Trump,” he said.
How the count works
Why the lower advance voter turnout?
“I don't know if my house is any indication, but I was getting voting notifications for a byelection, a civic election, and then a provincial election. And you wonder to what degree there was some measure of confusion,” former B.C. Liberal MLA Mike DeJong told the CTV News election special panel.
He added that incumbent governments typically prefer lower turnout and the opposition hopes for a high turnout, because the latter is an indication that voters want change.
“I think it was confusing to figure out. 'OK, I'm going to vote, and when am I going to do my next vote? Is it early voting? Is it on the day of?' All of that stuff,” former Liberal premier Christy Clark said.
“I think the fact that it was a snap election too also added to some of the confusion because it would mean that the campaigns wouldn't have had as much time to be on the voters, talking to the voters…people just weren’t ready in their heads to get all this.”
Conservatives ‘cautiously optimistic’
“Ultimately, of course, British Columbians are going to decide, but we’re feeling cautiously optimistic,” Shiff said. “Lorne ran a great campaign and we have great team, so we’re feeling pretty good tonight.”
He said the party leader spent the day with family and staff preparing for tonight’s gathering.
Voters sound off
Less than an hour until polls close
Polls close at 8 p.m. PT, but anyone lined up at a polling station by that time has the right to cast a ballot, no matter how long it takes.
“Once the last voter has left the voting place, initial count begins,” reads Elections B.C.’s voting guide.
Clark predicts Conservative landslide
Clark, who has been campaigning with the Conservatives in Surrey, says the desire for political change is palpable on the street.
“People are really excited, and that generally helps the non-incumbents,” Clark said during the CTV News live election special.
“I think the Conservatives are going to win this election, and I'm going to call it at least 60 seats.”
The former two-term premier said her prediction is partially informed by recent polling she has seen, as well as by her assessment of the public's mood.
“It feels like a change election,” she said. “We had change elections in municipalities all across the province. When people want change, it doesn't just stop at one thing.”
Green supporters arrive
Botterell decided not to seek re-election, clearing the way for Leader Emily Lowan to run.
He says he is proud of Lowan and the party's campaign after NDP Leader David Eby called a snap election.
The outgoing MLA says people in his riding have told him they are "totally impressed" with Lowan's poise and advocacy for Green causes, as well as her passion and vision.
Vancouver-Yaletown a riding to watch
“If Yaletown goes Conservative, then we know the whole province is probably going Conservative,” he said during CTV News’ live election special.
A swing riding, Vancouver-Yaletown elected incumbent NDP MLA Terry Yung by just over 1,000 votes in the 2024 election. Since its creation in 2009, the party that won in Vancouver-Yaletown has indeed been the party that forms government.
Doubling efforts in Surrey
CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos is at NDP headquarters tonight, where she got that update on how the party has adapted its ground game.
'Untested moment of crisis'?
Live election special starts now
What's at stake for Eby?
Issues at some polling stations
The affected locations represent a small fraction of the more than 1,200 polling stations across the province.
- Edward Billy Community Centre, Cariboo-Chilcotin
- Dog Creek Community Hall, Cariboo-Chilcotin
- Tl’etinqox School, Cariboo-Chilcotin
- Denetia Elementary School, Bulkely Valley-Stikine
- Dease River Band Office, Bulkley Valley-Stikine
- Kispiox Community Hall, Bulkley Valley-Stikine
- Kispiox Community Hall, Bulkley Valley-Stikine
- Halalt First Nation Gym, Cowichan Valley
- Echen Deni Keyoh Hall, Prince George-North Cariboo
- Summit Lake Community Hall, Prince George-Mackenzie
- Shxw’ōwhámél First Nation Band Office gym, Fraser-Nicola
- Battlefield Community Centre, Fraser-Nicola
Battleground: West Vancouver–Sea to Sky
Battleground: Maple Ridge East
Green candidate Kyle Williams took 1,626 votes in 2024, with D’Eith and Mok collecting 11,961 and 12,058 votes, respectively.
Prior to boundary and name changes, D'Eith won the Maple Ridge-Mission seat for the New Democrats in 2017 and 2020.
The NDP are fielding Hudson Campbell, a trustee for School District 42, against Mok this time. School teacher Daniel Kite represents the B.C. Greens, and the fourth and final candidate is Independent Chris Hatchwell.
Political endorsements
Battleground: Surrey City Centre
Ballots to be counted by hand
Battleground: Courtenay–Comox
Attention-grabbing campaign stories
- B.C.'s Eby asks Doerkson to remove campaign chief over social post calling Islam 'abhorrent'
- NDP mailout sparks complaint from B.C. Conservative candidate
- ‘Absolutely doable’ or ‘wishful thinking’? Doerkson defends costed B.C. Conservative platform
- B.C. NDP leader’s use of subsidized daycare ‘shocking,’ Conservatives say
- B.C. Conservatives dump candidate accused of making Hitler remarks
- Eby accuses B.C. Conservatives of separatist links, faces allegation of politicizing Wainwright tragedy
- B.C. Conservatives plan to end no-fault insurance, leaked letter shows
- Stumping and fundraising: NDP scrambling as Conservatives host $1,500 event before B.C. election
- Clark clarifies 'dumb woman' remark as B.C. NDP leader slams 'ridiculous stories'
- B.C. Conservative leader calls Massey Tunnel replacement a ‘pipe dream
Nail-bitingly close contest in 2024
Look back at the leaders debate
Battleground: Coquitlam–Burke Mountain
Eby casts ballot with family in tow
Having trouble seeing live updates? Click here to view this article on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.