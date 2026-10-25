B.C. Conservatives win majority. Eby resigns as NDP leader. RECAP.

‘We’ll be back,’ says Adrian Dix

Election night was “immensely disappointing,” but also a familiar feeling for Adrian Dix.

The longtime NDP MLA was easily re-elected in his Vancouver-Renfrew riding, but he watched his party lose badly in an election it called two years early.

“It was a mistake to call the election. Obviously it was,” said Dix, who was leader of the NDP when the party lost to the B.C. Liberals in 2013.

He spoke to CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos at NDP headquarters Saturday night and expressed sympathy for soon-to-be-former leader David Eby.

“I’m, in one sense, uniquely qualified,” Dix said. “I’ve been a party leader who’s lost a general election. Your sense of responsibility for the people, for the candidates, for the issues, for all the things that you aspire to do, is enormous. It’s a real burden. I feel for David tonight, of course, along with all of my colleagues who didn’t succeed.”

Dix also recalled the party’s electoral history, noting that it was reduced to just two seats in 2001, before rallying four years later in an election he described as a near-victory.

“We’ll be back. You bet we’ll be back,” Dix said. “I give full props to Lorne Doerkson and congratulate him on his victory. But it was a victory without substance. It was a victory without a clear platform or agenda, and so we’re going to need a strong opposition to hold him to account.”