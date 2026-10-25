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B.C. Conservatives win majority. Eby resigns as NDP leader. RECAP.

By
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Staff
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Lorne Doerkson celebrates Conservative victory

Lorne Doerkson celebrates Conservative victory

Eby resigns as B.C. NDP leader in concession speech

Eby resigns as B.C. NDP leader in concession speech

CTV News declares B.C. Conservative majority

CTV News declares B.C. Conservative majority

Snap election comes with challenges

Snap election comes with challenges

Leader profile: B.C. NDP's David Eby on balancing family, premiership

Leader profile: B.C. NDP's David Eby on balancing family, premiership

Leader profile: Lorne Doerkson of the B.C. Conservatives

Leader profile: Lorne Doerkson of the B.C. Conservatives

Updated: 

Published: 

David Eby’s snap election gamble has handed the B.C. Conservative Party a majority government, CTV News declared first Saturday night.

Interim leader Lorne Doerkson’s party was leading or elected in 62 of the province’s 93 ridings when he gave his victory speech to a roaring crowd.

“We are going to super-charge British Columbia,” he said.

Doerkson will lead B.C.’s first Conservative government in nearly 100 years—while Eby announced he would step down as B.C. NDP leader.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s historic election.

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