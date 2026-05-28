Bayview Park in Leamington approved about $1M over budget

Rendering of Bayview Park development in Leamington (Source: Municipality of Leamington)

Leamington council is moving ahead with the Bayview Park development, despite a significant cost increase.

The lowest bid came in at just over $3.09 million, about $1 million above the approved $2.2 million budget.

The park near Bayview Cemetery will include an expanded dog park, walking trails, playground, pavilion, parking lots, and about 240 trees.

Administration said higher costs are tied to design changes, servicing work, and rising construction prices.

Some councillors raised concerns about the price, including Coun. Tim Wilkinson.

“I’m all for parks. We’ve got beautiful parks in the urban area, all around, but, I had a difficult time when this one was $2 million, now we’re going up to $3 million,” he said.

“I’m certainly still not in favour of it.”

Coun. Paul Tiessen emphasized the need for more green space for families.

“The other thing I look at is that lot sizes are getting smaller and the kids have no backyards to play in. That’s a function of trying to make lots cheaper and houses cheaper, so they need some place to go,” said Tiessen.

Coun. Anthony Abraham argued delaying the project would only drive up the price more.

“If we don’t spend the $1 million today, this $3 million is going to cost us $4 million, $5 million in two or three years from now. Might as well just yank it. Get it done. We have the funds,” said Abraham.

Council awarded the project to Barrineti Construction, with the funding gap to be covered through development charges, saving taxpayers money.