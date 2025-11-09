A battle of first responders.

Members of the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Fire & Rescue Service will face off in February in the first annual Battle of the Badges charity hockey game.

Money raised will support the Play for a Cure and the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund (CRCF), directly supporting local cancer research initiatives, helping to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes across Windsor-Essex.

Jeff Casey, founder of Play for a Cure and Chair of the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund, said his objective is for the game to be a big community event.

"I've invited every other cancer organization in our community so that we can all showcase what we do to support our cancer patients. For example I already have confirmation that hospice will be there. I've given them the opportunity to put a table and a booth, a poster, they can do giveaways, they can educate some of the public about all the amazing work they do to support patients," Casey said.

Casey said player recruitment is underway.

"Both police and fire are putting together their best team, they've really even had tryouts, so they're really trying to put their best foot forward for the guys that are available, and really looking forward to it, should be amazing," he said.

Casey said the players are ready to throw their full support behind the cause.

"Everyone knows somebody that's been affected by cancer and they see this as a huge opportunity to raise some money, show some support, to all the cancer organizations, and raise some money to support cancer research," said Casey.

The game is set for Wednesday Feb. 4, 2026 in the main bowl at the WFCU Centre.

Doors at 6 p.m., puck-drop at 7:25 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at https://wfcucentre.evenue.net/events/PLAY .

-with files from CTV Windsor