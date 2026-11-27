ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After sharing top billing, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes proved no match for the elements in the latest showdown of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

With both offense’s failing to gain traction on a rainy, windy and cold Thursday night, the Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 by slogging through a 13-10 victory on Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field goal as time expired.

“I have to better. I need to be better. I will be better,” said Allen, who was limited to going 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions, both coming inside Kansas City’s 20.

“Thankful for my team. Thankful for my defense. Thankful for my kicker. Thankful for James Cook and our O-linemen. This took a lot of people,” he added. “I made it a little harder on ourselves. But we found a way to get (win No.) 10.”

As for Mahomes, he lamented: “I take pride in being able to play in whatever weather it is, we just didn’t execute well enough today.”

Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also made a 54-yard field goal.

For Bass, it was a matter of putting his head down and finding his footing on a soggy, pock-marked field with four seconds remaining.

“I just kind of saw a spot that somewhat looked pretty good,” Bass said in lining up his kick at the Bills logo at midfield. “Just kind of made sure the footing was okay, and after that, just let it ride.”

Buffalo has won seven straight and matched its best start to a season since 1991.

While Bass could celebrate, Chiefs veteran kicker Harrison Butker faced even more questions regarding his inconsistency after missing a potential go-ahead 46-yard attempt wide right with six minutes remaining. Though he’s 7 of 7 on attempts inside 39 yards after hitting a 26-yarder, Butker dropped to 8 of 16 from 40 yards or longer.

Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs (8-3).

Neither offense could muster much with rain falling through the evening, a game-time temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.11 Celsius), and a cold wind featuring gusts of up to 35 mph (56.33 kph), making it feel like 23 (minus-5).

Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards, and oversaw an offense that had five three-and-outs.

“The bottom line comes down to you can’t go backwards in a game and we did that too may times offensively against a good football team,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Those things can’t happen in tight games.”

Bass’ decisive kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out at their own 11 with 15 seconds remaining. Matt Araiza’s punt appeared to be partially tipped by Joe Andreessen, leading to a line-drive ball fielded by Greg Dortch, who returned it 17 yards to Kansas City’s 39.

The Chiefs continue facing questions over whether they’ve padded their record against weaker opponents. Of their eight wins, only one — a season-opening victory against Denver — has come against an opponent with a winning record entering Week 12. Meantime, all three losses have come against winning teams.

The Bills were facing similar questions, especially coming off a four-game stretch in which their defense feasted against backup and third-string quarterbacks.

On Thursday, Buffalo limited the NFL’s best offense to 241 yards and contained Mahomes, who entered the outing combining for 13 TDs passing and averaging 309 yards over his past four outings.

“Our defense is playing outstanding,” coach Joe Brady said of a unit that’s allowed a combined two touchdowns and 47 points in its past five outings.

“If we can win football games when our best player isn’t having to be Superman, it’s going to only pay dividends as we go because we know what Josh Allen’s capable of being,” Brady added. “I’m proud of that locker room.”

In their seventh regular-season meeting since 2020, the Bills improved to 6-1, including six straight wins over Kansas City. The Chiefs, however, hold a 4-0 edge in the playoffs, including two AFC championship game wins.

After Cook opened the scoring 28 seconds into the second quarter, Allen squandered a chance to build a 14-0 on the Bills next possession. His pass intended for tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone was intercepted by Alohi Gilman.

It marked the first time in 43 drives inside an opponent’s 20 the Bills failed to come away with points this season.

He would turn it over again in the red zone two drives later on Buffalo’s first possession of the second half. Allen’s sidearm pass to Khalil Shakir was low, glanced off the receiver’s hands and deflected into the arms of Nohl Williams.

Milestones

— Buffalo allowed its first touchdown in four outings, dating to Derrick Henry’s 2-yard run in a 36-10 win over Baltimore on Nov. 1.

— Cook joined Washington’s Terry Allen in becoming the NFL’s second player to score a TD rushing and top 75 yards in 10 consecutive games. Allen did so spanning the 1995-96 seasons.

— Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had four catches for 71 yards and became the NFL’s fourth player to reach 1,300 career receptions, upping his total to 1,303.

— Brady became the NFL’s fifth first-year coach to win at least 10 of his first 11 games, and first since Indianapolis opened the 2009 season going 11-0 under Jim Caldwell.

Up next

Chiefs: At the Los Angeles Rams next Thursday night.

Bills: At New England on Sunday, Dec. 6.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

John Wawrow, The Associated Press