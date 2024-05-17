The City of Windsor will dribble their way into a basketball tournament at the end of the summer.



The Battle 519 team announced the tournament that will be in Windsor on Labour Day weekend will host teams from across Ontario and Michigan.

As part of Battle Canada, the inaugural event will see two courts along the Windsor Festival Plaza, with proceeds of the event being donated to W.E. Care for Kids and Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

The tournament will include a festival atmosphere with live music, vendors and food available.

Manny Pangilinan, President of Battle 519 in Windsor, says it will be a great weekend of basketball and entertainment.

"We're hoping to draw anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000 people over the weekend, and proceeds from that we'll be donating and supporting the two charities: W.E. Care for Kids and Hospice of Windsor."



He says there will be many teams playing.



"Basically there's four divisions, there is a corporate division made up of eight teams. And then there's 16 other divisions made up of basically high school aged athletes, so from Grade 9 to Grade 12."



Pangilinan says it's going to be a basketball wonderland.



"So there's going to be two full courts, we're going to take up every little space. It's going to go from Friday to Sunday, so [August] the 30th, to the 1st of September."



The city was inspired to host the event following Toronto's successful 'Battle 416' tournament.

There is an application process to participate in the event, and teams are encouraged to apply on the Battle Canada website.