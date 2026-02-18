Some bars across Windsor-Essex plan to open early Wednesday to give Olympic hockey fans a place to watch Team Canada in action.

The Canadian men's hockey team will play Czechia in the quarterfinals of the winter Olympic tournament with puck drop set for 10:40 a.m.

The Czechs edged Denmark 3-2 Tuesday to advance to the next round against top-seeded Canada, who earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

The two teams faced off earlier in the Olympic tournament in a 5-0 win for Canada.

Bar Manager at the Canadian Brewhouse Windsor at Devonshire Mall Eric Miinch says they have over 50 televisions and expects a good crowd for the game as they've had lots of people in so far to watch the Olympics.

"Mostly hockey, a lot of curling, a fair amount of ice dancing. We've had some burly guys at the bar sitting watching ice dancing, it's been a lot of fun to watch. Where everyone is getting into everything, it's been fantastic," he says.

Miinch says they're opening early Wednesday.

"We're going to have the audio on, drink specials, we've got some prizes and giveaways going on too. We're fully invested in the Olympic spirit here. We're definetly going to be open and have the beers flowing," he says.

Miinch says it's been such a great atmoshphere during the Olympics.

"Reservations are always good to make. Give us a call or reserve at Open Table online. If you show up, there's a good chance, we have a a 25-seat plus bar with plenty of TVs to watch, so if you just pop in, there's a good chance we're going to get you a seat," he says.

Canadian Brewhouse Windsor is located at Devonshire Mall at 3100 Howard Avenue.

The bronze medal game in women's hockey is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 19, while the gold medal game will take place the same day at 1:10 p.m.

The bronze medal game in men's hockey is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, while the gold medal game will take place at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 22.