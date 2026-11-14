Barn fire in Amherstburg claims family dog, destroys structure

Amherstburg Fire responded to a barn fire in the 2700 block of County Road 20 on Friday November 14, 2026. (Source: Amherstburg Fire)

A family dog has died after a barn fire in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg Fire responded to the blaze in the 2700 block of County Road 20 shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Michael Mio said neighbours and passersby helped the homeowners remove family pets from the barn before firefighters arrived.

Driven by strong winds, the fire quickly engulfed and destroyed the structure. A pickup truck and trailer were also damaged.

Essex-Windsor EMS treated several people at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the rescue efforts.

The homeowners thanked those who stopped to help save the animals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.