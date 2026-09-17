Bargaining continues for Parks Canada workers

(Point Pelee National Park of Canada entrance (Photo by AM800's Patty Handysides))

Talks continue between Parks Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

The two sides met for contract talks on Sept. 9 and 10.

PSAC says new proposals were tabled by the union recognizing responsibilities carried out by park wardens, wildland firefighters and visitor safety personnel, who all perform first-responder duties.

The union represents over 5,000 workers across Canada including at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden.

PSAC is looking for improvements such as:

-Align Parks Canada policies with the National Joint Council directives

-Improve overtime, standby and call back pay provisions.

-Give employees greater flexibility in hours of work.

-Create new allowances to support employee fitness and well-being.

-Improve mental health support and provide leave for employees who experience critical incidents. Recognize the important work of our members, including those with first-responder duties.

-Ensure members who cannot take their scheduled lunch breaks are paid for the time they work.

-We continue to press the employer to address job precarity, which affects approximately 43% of Parks Canada’s workforce, including term, casual and student employees.

Talks will resume Dec. 2-3.

The previous collective agreement expired on August 4, 2025.