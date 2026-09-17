News

Bargaining continues for Parks Canada workers

By
Kathie McMann
AM800-NEWS-POINT-PELEE-ENTRANCE-1.2561744 AM800-NEWS-POINT-PELEE-ENTRANCE (Point Pelee National Park of Canada entrance (Photo by AM800's Patty Handysides))

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Talks continue between Parks Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

The two sides met for contract talks on Sept. 9 and 10.

PSAC says new proposals were tabled by the union recognizing responsibilities carried out by park wardens, wildland firefighters and visitor safety personnel, who all perform first-responder duties.

The union represents over 5,000 workers across Canada including at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden.

PSAC is looking for improvements such as:

-Align Parks Canada policies with the National Joint Council directives

-Improve overtime, standby and call back pay provisions.

-Give employees greater flexibility in hours of work.

-Create new allowances to support employee fitness and well-being.

-Improve mental health support and provide leave for employees who experience critical incidents. Recognize the important work of our members, including those with first-responder duties.

-Ensure members who cannot take their scheduled lunch breaks are paid for the time they work.

-We continue to press the employer to address job precarity, which affects approximately 43% of Parks Canada’s workforce, including term, casual and student employees.

Talks will resume Dec. 2-3.

The previous collective agreement expired on August 4, 2025.